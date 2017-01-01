This remarkable 6 bedroom 5.2 bath 1905 home will charm you with vintage details and countless original features throughout. Exquisite leaded glass windows, oak floors, 4 fireplaces, and a splendid Porte Cocheré promise a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Generous rooms join incredible craftsmanship and transition effortlessly to 21st Century living and entertaining. Enjoy the best of every season with spectacular views over the lush gardens, secluded outdoor seating, and stone pathways.
Exquisite vintage features and completely renovated throughout! This stately 8 bedroom 6.3 bath 1895 stone and shingle manor combines historic grandeur with 21st livability for luxuriously comfortable living and spectacular entertaining. All new plumbing, electric, HVAC, and security systems, beautifully updated bathrooms, and state-of-the-art kitchen. Countless options for guest and /or staff quarters, home office, play space, exercise/yoga studio, including the charming carriage house. Beautiful mature property in a highly desirable neighborhood.