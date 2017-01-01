DesignDot is a group of designers with a shared goal to provide a foundation for continued design inspiration that meets the needs of our clients, no matter what the scale of the project entails. We provide clients with a comfortable means of accessing & purchasing goods under the guidance of a trained professional. We utilize online sources & embrace current technology, quickly synthesizing ideas into a custom design plan. We value individuality & cultivate the client’s own ownership of their dwellings with passion & enthusiasm.
This remarkable 6 bedroom 5.2 bath 1905 home will charm you with vintage details and countless original features throughout. Exquisite leaded glass windows, oak floors, 4 fireplaces, and a splendid Porte Cocheré promise a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Generous rooms join incredible craftsmanship and transition effortlessly to 21st Century living and entertaining. Enjoy the best of every season with spectacular views over the lush gardens, secluded outdoor seating, and stone pathways.