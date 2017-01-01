Edit ModuleShow Tags
Southampton's Twin Peaks Finds a Buyer at $29.9M
Tour an Airy Loft That Celebrates a Newfound Life in Mexico’s Dazzling Capital City
A Family's Summer Island Getaway
Gets a Whimsical Makeover
Editors' Picks

January's Most Popular Celebrity Home Tours

Inside Suzanne Somers' $14.5M Palm Springs Home

Property of Note: Laurel Rd, New Canaan, CT

CTC&G and NuKitchens Present the 6th Annual Trends in Kitchen and Bath

Shop the Look of a Contemporary Family Home

Most Recent

Inside Suzanne Somers' $14.5M Palm Springs Home

The 70-acre spread is reached by a private funicular railway.

Rustic Lakeville Cottage With Bright, Updated Interior Asks $749K

The circa-1941 home was constructed of local stone.

Jillian Michaels Slims the Price on Her Malibu Mansion

The $8.888M asking price is considerably lighter than the $9.7M she listed it for nearly a year ago.

Jessica Alba Drops $10M in Beverly Hills

The actress and Honest Company co-founder paid $9.948M for an 8,829-square-foot estate in star-studded Beverly Hills Post Office.

Portraits in Creativity: A Special Look Into Elizabeth Eakins’ Process, Passion and Work

Entries for the 2017 CTC&G IDAs are open!

Entries for the 2017 CTC&G IDAs are due March 3!

Get to Know Award-Winning San Francisco Design Studio, Ammunition

Already lauded for iconic products like Beats by Dre and the Polaroid Cube, San Francisco design studio Ammunition has now been recognized with the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award.

Zac Posen Just Bought a $4M UES Penthouse

The fashion designer’s new digs are perched atop the Emory Roth-designed 210 East 73rd street co-op.

The Iconic House From 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' Lists for $1.695M

The stately Victorian home that housed Mary Richards' attic apartment is actually a 9500-square-foot single-family residence in Minneapolis.

These Are the Latest Wares for a Well-Stocked Kitchen

Gaggenau, Sub-Zero and more present the latest technology you need in your kitchen.

The DXV Design Panel Inspires a New Advertising Campaign

CTC&G sat down with designer Richard Anuszkiewicz, the creator of a kitchen featured in the new DXV American Standard advertising campaign.

‘Modern Family’ Star Ty Burrell Lists His Culver City Penthouse for $1.4M

It's a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom corner unit in the Culver Centrale.

Neil Diamond Drops $7.25M on a Malibu Estate

The singer/songwriter picked up the largest house in the gated "Blue Whale Estates" enclave.

Meryl Streep’s Former Greenwich Village Townhouse Lists for $28.5M

Though she sold the place in 2005, Meryl Streep’s former Greenwich Village townhouse remains as ravishing as ever.

CBS Evening News Anchor Scott Pelley's Darien Home Lists for $3.985M

The 6,920-square-foot classic Colonial is sited on 2.41 acres in the heart of Darien.

This Sprawling Waterfront Home Epitomizes Mediterranean Chic

Every space is a potential dance floor in this house that's constantly filled with hustle and bustle.

Jon Bon Jovi’s Old SoHo Apartment Is Back on the Market for $38M

The current owner of Jon Bon Jovi’s old Mercer Street penthouse is not holding on to what he’s got.

Steven Soderbergh Sells His Chelsea Apartment for $4.85M

It's an entertainer's dream loft.

Designer Spotlight: DesignDot
DesignDot is a group of designers with a shared goal to provide a foundation for continued design inspiration that meets the needs of our clients, no matter what the scale of the project entails. We provide clients with a comfortable means of accessing & purchasing goods under the guidance of a trained professional. We utilize online sources & embrace current technology, quickly synthesizing ideas into a custom design plan. We value individuality & cultivate the client’s own ownership of their dwellings with passion & enthusiasm.

DesignDot (logo)
Properties of Note
Exquisite 6-acre 20,000 sq.ft. compound features hi-end systems, superb millwork, spacious primary home, private cottage & award-winning sportsman's barn w/performance stage, bowling alley, golf simulator & sleep accommodations for 25! Stocked pond/waterfall, pool/spa & expansive cabana; surrounded by emerald lawns & stonework.

Coldwell Banker Previews International

View more details of 360 & 364 Laurel Rd, New Canaan, CT
Classic stone exterior and slate roof set the stage for the uniquely beautiful Frazier Peters designed home in the sought after Tokeneke Association. Offering antique inspired details with modern amenities, this spacious home is perfect for someone who wants the very best of Darien, with the charm of an English cottage. Enjoy the lush backyard, with abundant birdlife, and patio with original brick fireplace. Conveniently located close to train, town, and elementary school.

William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

View more details of 3 East Trail, Darien, CT
Rarely does a property located within the Maidstone arena of Further Lane come to market. Surrounded by mature landscaping and 1.3 acres of professionally manicured grounds this 5.200 square foot, 5 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath residence offers all of the amenities in pristine condition. Perfect for entertaining with a formal dining room, oversized great room, library and private guest suites. Bluestone patios offer outdoor dining and a sunbathing surround of the heated gunite pool. A separate gym/pool house overlooks rolling lawns and invites daily workouts within your Hampton's sanctuary.

Compass (logo)

View more details of 209 Further Lane, East Hampton, NY
9,280 square foot new construction home on 1.88 flat, open acres conveniently located to both villages of New Canaan & Darien. Chic & sophisticated,this masterfully built 5 BR,5 full bath home boasts beautifully designed spaces complimented by the use of the highest quality materials. Three finished levels featuring chef's kitchen w/2 islands & wet bar, step-down family room w/coffered ceiling, study w/custom wainscoting, 2nd floor bonus room, Lg Master Suite w/sitting rm, 3 fireplaces, finished lower level & much, much more.

Christine Saxe + Associates (logo)

View more details of 108 Charter Oak Dr, New Canaan, CT
This remarkable 6 bedroom 5.2 bath 1905 home will charm you with vintage details and countless original features throughout. Exquisite leaded glass windows, oak floors, 4 fireplaces, and a splendid Porte Cocheré promise a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Generous rooms join incredible craftsmanship and transition effortlessly to 21st Century living and entertaining. Enjoy the best of every season with spectacular views over the lush gardens, secluded outdoor seating, and stone pathways. 

Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty

View more details of 516 Fowler Ave, Pelham, NY
Most Popular

A Family's Summer Island Getaway Gets a Whimsical Makeover

Tour a 19th-Century Farmhouse Tricked Out for 21st-Century Living

Step Inside a Gray North Sea Home

