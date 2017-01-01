Edit ModuleShow Tags
A Circa-1894 Victorian Gets a Fresh,
Family-Friendly Upgrade
This $250M Bel-Air Home Is the Most Expensive House for Sale in the Country
Inside a Young Family's
Contemporary New Canaan Home
Meet Some of the Winners of the 2016 HOBI Awards
Editors' Picks

Why Now Is the Time for a Design-Minded Safari

Designer Spotlight: DesignDot

Entries for the 2017 CTC&G IDAs are open!

Vote for HC&G in ASME Readers’ Choice Awards!

Editors’ Picks

Why Now Is the Time for a Design-Minded Safari

Designer Spotlight: DesignDot

Entries for the 2017 CTC&G IDAs are open!

Vote for HC&G in ASME Readers’ Choice Awards!

Most Recent

Kathryn Bigelow Lists Her Tribeca Condo at a Loss

The 'Hurt Locker' and 'Zero Dark Thirty' director bought the apartment less than two years ago for $3.029M.

It spans 38,000 square feet and houses 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, 3 kitchens, a bowling alley, a candy room and a movie theater.

Look Inside Clint Eastwood's $9.75M Pebble Beach Estate

Clarence Tantau, a prominent San Francisco architect, designed the home in the 1920s and is responsible for its Spanish Farmhouse style.

The Obamas' New House Is Getting Some Major Security Upgrades

They're building a wall.

A Garden Historian Discusses Capability Brown, Britain's Best-Known Landscape Designer

6 questions for John Phibbs, a garden historian and author, on the go-to landscape designer of the British aristocracy.

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Buys Two Units at 565 Broome SoHo

Djokovic is in contract to purchase two non-adjacent 2-bedroom units in the forthcoming 565 Broome SoHo.

Inside a Young Family's Contemporary New Canaan Home

When a young couple from Manhattan traded their Upper East Side apartment for a house in the suburbs, they set about marrying their urban aesthetic with the home's more traditional lines.

Jewelry Executive Flips $10M Water Mill House

Ippolita co-founder Lauren Sharfman listed a Water Mill home after redoing the interiors with a modern, Belgian-inspired flair.

Cate Blanchett’s $20M Australian Estate Finds a Buyer

The estate was built in 1877, but Blanchett and her husband put it through a 3-year renovation.

Contemporary Meets Traditional in These 4 Connecticut Kitchens

Styles blend and opposites attract in this collection of sophisticated kitchens.

Keira Knightley’s Onetime Tribeca Apartment Sells for $6M

It was crowned the home of the neighborhood's best staircase.

Alyson Hanigan and Alexis Denisof's Brentwood Park Home Sells for $8.16M

The recently updated New England-style Traditional features sunny living spaces and plenty of charm.

Inside Céline Dion's $9.5M Paris Pied-à-Terre

The 8,000-square-foot mansion features an elevator, movie room, sports room, wine cellar and spa.

Innovation in Design Awards 2017 - Call for Entries Deadline is March 3
Designer Spotlight: DesignDot
DesignDot is a group of designers with a shared goal to provide a foundation for continued design inspiration that meets the needs of our clients, no matter what the scale of the project entails. We provide clients with a comfortable means of accessing & purchasing goods under the guidance of a trained professional. We utilize online sources & embrace current technology, quickly synthesizing ideas into a custom design plan. We value individuality & cultivate the client’s own ownership of their dwellings with passion & enthusiasm.

DesignDot (logo)
Properties of Note
This remarkable 6 bedroom 5.2 bath 1905 home will charm you with vintage details and countless original features throughout. Exquisite leaded glass windows, oak floors, 4 fireplaces, and a splendid Porte Cocheré promise a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Generous rooms join incredible craftsmanship and transition effortlessly to 21st Century living and entertaining. Enjoy the best of every season with spectacular views over the lush gardens, secluded outdoor seating, and stone pathways. 

Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty

View more details of 516 Fowler Ave, Pelham, NY
Most Popular

Inside the Minimalist Healdsburg Home of Designer Collin Burry

Inside Supermodel Frederique van der Wal's Stylish Amsterdam Apartment

Tour a Southampton Home Where East Meets West

Most Popular

Look Inside Clint Eastwood's $9.75M Pebble Beach Estate

The Obamas' New House Is Getting Some Major Security Upgrades

Céline Dion Relists Water Park-Esque Florida Estate for $38.5M

