Inside de Gournay Founder Claud Cecil Gurney's Elegant London Townhouse
This Sprawling Waterfront Home Epitomizes Mediterranean Chic
Meet Some of the Winners of the 2016 HOBI Awards
Meryl Streep’s Former Greenwich Village Townhouse Lists for $28.5M

Entries for the 2017 CTC&G IDAs are open!

Vive La Tarte Bakery Builds a Culinary Community in SoMa

Designer Spotlight: DesignDot

Editors’ Picks

Vote for HC&G in ASME Readers’ Choice Awards!

‘Modern Family’ Star Ty Burrell Lists His Culver City Penthouse for $1.4M

It's a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom corner unit in the Culver Centrale.

Neil Diamond Drops $7.25M on a Malibu Estate

The singer/songwriter picked up the largest house in the gated "Blue Whale Estates" enclave.

CBS Evening News Anchor Scott Pelley's Darien Home Lists for $3.985M

The 6,920-square-foot classic Colonial is sited on 2.41 acres in the heart of Darien.

This Sprawling Waterfront Home Epitomizes Mediterranean Chic

Every space is a potential dance floor in this house that's constantly filled with hustle and bustle.

Jon Bon Jovi’s Old SoHo Apartment Is Back on the Market for $38M

The current owner of Jon Bon Jovi’s old Mercer Street penthouse is not holding on to what he’s got.

Steven Soderbergh Sells His Chelsea Apartment for $4.85M

It's an entertainer's dream loft.

Socialite Lists Extravagant Fifth Ave Apartment for $29.5M

The home has played host to world elites ranging from King Juan Carlos I of Spain to Tom Hanks.

You Can Now Sleep in Richard Gere's Former NoHo Apartment for $20K a Month

It's a live/work space, boasting 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a separate office.

Kathryn Bigelow Lists Her Tribeca Condo at a Loss

The 'Hurt Locker' and 'Zero Dark Thirty' director bought the apartment less than two years ago for $3.029M.

Why Now Is the Time for a Design-Minded Safari

Travel company Singita has reimagined what a luxury safari can be.

This $250M Bel-Air Home Is the Most Expensive House for Sale in the Country

It spans 38,000 square feet and houses 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, 3 kitchens, a bowling alley, a candy room and a movie theater.

Look Inside Clint Eastwood's $9.75M Pebble Beach Estate

Clarence Tantau, a prominent San Francisco architect, designed the home in the 1920s and is responsible for its Spanish Farmhouse style.

The Obamas' New House Is Getting Some Major Security Upgrades

They're building a wall.

Innovation in Design Awards 2017 - Call for Entries Deadline is March 3
Designer Spotlight: DesignDot
DesignDot is a group of designers with a shared goal to provide a foundation for continued design inspiration that meets the needs of our clients, no matter what the scale of the project entails. We provide clients with a comfortable means of accessing & purchasing goods under the guidance of a trained professional. We utilize online sources & embrace current technology, quickly synthesizing ideas into a custom design plan. We value individuality & cultivate the client’s own ownership of their dwellings with passion & enthusiasm.

This remarkable 6 bedroom 5.2 bath 1905 home will charm you with vintage details and countless original features throughout. Exquisite leaded glass windows, oak floors, 4 fireplaces, and a splendid Porte Cocheré promise a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Generous rooms join incredible craftsmanship and transition effortlessly to 21st Century living and entertaining. Enjoy the best of every season with spectacular views over the lush gardens, secluded outdoor seating, and stone pathways. 

Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Tour a Southampton Home Where East Meets West

Inside Supermodel Frederique van der Wal's Stylish Amsterdam Apartment

Inside a Young Family's Contemporary New Canaan Home

Look Inside Clint Eastwood's $9.75M Pebble Beach Estate

The Obamas' New House Is Getting Some Major Security Upgrades

CBS Evening News Anchor Scott Pelley's Darien Home Lists for $3.985M

