Classic stone exterior and slate roof set the stage for the uniquely beautiful Frazier Peters designed home in the sought after Tokeneke Association. Offering antique inspired details with modern amenities, this spacious home is perfect for someone who wants the very best of Darien, with the charm of an English cottage. Enjoy the lush backyard, with abundant birdlife, and patio with original brick fireplace. Conveniently located close to train, town, and elementary school.
Rarely does a property located within the Maidstone arena of Further Lane come to market. Surrounded by mature landscaping and 1.3 acres of professionally manicured grounds this 5.200 square foot, 5 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath residence offers all of the amenities in pristine condition. Perfect for entertaining with a formal dining room, oversized great room, library and private guest suites. Bluestone patios offer outdoor dining and a sunbathing surround of the heated gunite pool. A separate gym/pool house overlooks rolling lawns and invites daily workouts within your Hampton's sanctuary.
9,280 square foot new construction home on 1.88 flat, open acres conveniently located to both villages of New Canaan & Darien. Chic & sophisticated,this masterfully built 5 BR,5 full bath home boasts beautifully designed spaces complimented by the use of the highest quality materials. Three finished levels featuring chef's kitchen w/2 islands & wet bar, step-down family room w/coffered ceiling, study w/custom wainscoting, 2nd floor bonus room, Lg Master Suite w/sitting rm, 3 fireplaces, finished lower level & much, much more.
This remarkable 6 bedroom 5.2 bath 1905 home will charm you with vintage details and countless original features throughout. Exquisite leaded glass windows, oak floors, 4 fireplaces, and a splendid Porte Cocheré promise a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Generous rooms join incredible craftsmanship and transition effortlessly to 21st Century living and entertaining. Enjoy the best of every season with spectacular views over the lush gardens, secluded outdoor seating, and stone pathways.