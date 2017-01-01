Edit ModuleShow Tags
Matt Lauer's Hamptons Cottage Sells for $3.5M
Step Inside 4 Stunning Bay Area Kitchens
Inside a New York Couple's Airy Paris Pied-à-Terre
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Editors’ Picks

Property of Note: 516 Fowler Ave, Pelham, NY

How to Decorate with Pantone's 2017 Color of the Year

Children's Author-Illustrator Tasha Tudor's Bucolic Redding Estate Lists for $3.85M

Entries for the 2017 CTC&G IDAs are open!

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Editors’ Picks

Property of Note: 516 Fowler Ave, Pelham, NY

How to Decorate with Pantone's 2017 Color of the Year

Children's Author-Illustrator Tasha Tudor's Bucolic Redding Estate Lists for $3.85M

Entries for the 2017 CTC&G IDAs are open!

Our Favorite Celebrity Home Tours From 2016

CTC&G Sponsors the 23rd Annual HOBI Awards

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Most Recent

Amy Schumer's Starter Penthouse Finds a Buyer at $1.625M

After more than a year on the market, her Upper West Side apartment has finally entered contract.

Inside Obama's Post-Presidency Office

It's a slight departure from the Oval Office.

Inside a New York Couple's Airy Paris Pied-à-Terre

Ramzi Abufaraj and Keith Nuss find a balance between antique and modern at their apartment in Paris's Haut Marais.

Willem Dafoe's East Village Co-Op Sells For $860K

It was only on the market for one day.

Inside the Minimalist Healdsburg Home of Designer Collin Burry

In his career, Burry has designed award-winning studios and showrooms for such iconic brands as Apple, Samsung, Facebook and Pixar.

This Irish Castle is the Ultimate Holiday Destination

Newly remastered, Western Ireland's 13th-Century Ashford Castle is the perfect place to celebrate the season.

Shop the Look of a Scandinavian-Inspired Home Designed by Tamara Magel

Amazing design finds are just a click away!

Susan Lucci's Hamptons Estate Sells for $20M

The All My Children actress hung on to her list price for two years, but it paid off.

Ivanka Trump Lists Her Park Ave Apartment for $4.1M

The soon-to-be First Daughter may be moving to Washington, D.C.

A Greenwich Georgian Colonial Gets a Modern Update for the Holidays

Architects Susan Alisberg and Ed Parker preserved the antique charm outside while updating the interiors with an eclectic-modern mix.

Michelle Jaffee Bakes Up Old-Fashioned Holiday Treats at Fairfield's Sweet & Simple Bakery

Nestled in a tiny strip of Greenfield Hill, Sweet & Simple bakery lures you in with promises of old-fashioned baked goods.

7 Mouthwatering Gift Ideas for the Food-Lover in Your Life

'Tis the season, so feel free to indulge in gifts both naughty and nice.

You Could Be the Obamas' Neighbor

The Obamas bought a house in Rancho Mirage and you can too.

More »

Edit ModuleShow Tags

In This Issue

NYCG

HCG Cover

SFCG Cover

CTCG Cover

Edit Module

Our Magazines

Connecticut Hamptons New York San Francisco
Subscribe · Find A Copy
BUY A COPY:  CTC&G  HC&G  NYC&G  SFC&G
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Innovation in Design Awards 2017 - Call for Entries Deadline is March 3
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Properties of Note
Edit Module
This remarkable 6 bedroom 5.2 bath 1905 home will charm you with vintage details and countless original features throughout. Exquisite leaded glass windows, oak floors, 4 fireplaces, and a splendid Porte Cocheré promise a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Generous rooms join incredible craftsmanship and transition effortlessly to 21st Century living and entertaining. Enjoy the best of every season with spectacular views over the lush gardens, secluded outdoor seating, and stone pathways. 

Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty

View more details of 516 Fowler Ave, Pelham, NY
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Exquisite vintage features and completely renovated throughout! This stately 8 bedroom 6.3 bath 1895 stone and shingle manor combines historic grandeur with 21st livability for luxuriously comfortable living and spectacular entertaining. All new plumbing, electric, HVAC, and security systems, beautifully updated bathrooms, and state-of-the-art kitchen. Countless options for guest and /or staff quarters, home office, play space, exercise/yoga studio, including the charming carriage house. Beautiful mature property in a highly desirable neighborhood.

Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty

View more details of 946 Esplanade, Pelham, NY
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Most Popular

Inside a New York Couple's Airy Paris Pied-à-Terre

Tour a 19th-Century Farmhouse Tricked Out for 21st-Century Living

A Greenwich Georgian Colonial Gets a Modern Update for the Holidays

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Most Popular

Matt Lauer's Charming Hamptons Cottage Sells for $3.5M

Inside Obama's Post-Presidency Office

Amy Schumer's Starter Penthouse Finds a Buyer at $1.625M

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module