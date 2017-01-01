Edit ModuleShow Tags
Tour a $6M Tribeca Apartment
That Spent 7 Years on the Market
Step Inside Supermodel Frederique van der Wal's Stylish Amsterdam Apartment
Meet Some of the Winners of the 2016 HOBI Awards
You Need to See This $15M Tribeca Listing
Jewelry Executive Flips $10M Water Mill House

Vote for HC&G in ASME Readers’ Choice Awards!

These Brilliant Pendants and Chandeliers Combine Art and Function

Entries for the 2017 CTC&G IDAs are open!

Inside a New York Couple's Airy Paris Pied-à-Terre

Inside a Young Family's Contemporary New Canaan Home

When a young couple from Manhattan traded their Upper East Side apartment for a house in the suburbs, they set about marrying their urban aesthetic with the home's more traditional lines.

Cate Blanchett’s $20M Australian Estate Finds a Buyer

The estate was built in 1877, but Blanchett and her husband put it through a 3-year renovation.

Contemporary Meets Traditional in These 4 Connecticut Kitchens

Styles blend and opposites attract in this collection of sophisticated kitchens.

Keira Knightley’s Onetime Tribeca Apartment Sells for $6M

It was crowned the home of the neighborhood's best staircase.

Alyson Hanigan and Alexis Denisof's Brentwood Park Home Sells for $8.16M

The recently updated New England-style Traditional features sunny living spaces and plenty of charm.

Inside Céline Dion's $9.5M Paris Pied-à-Terre

The 8,000-square-foot mansion features an elevator, movie room, sports room, wine cellar and spa.

7 Questions for Klaffs Executive Joe Passero

Third-generation executive Joe Passero worked his way up through the family business from stockroom to decorative plumbing specialist to kitchen and bathroom designer.

5 Questions for the Co-Founders of Leaves & Flowers Tea

"We felt that restaurants and cafes in San Francisco would appreciate an herbal beverage that was sourced and crafted in the same spirit as other ingredients they employed."

Inside Supermodel Frederique van der Wal's Stylish Amsterdam Apartment

Model and entrepreneur Frederique van der Wal stays close to her Dutch roots in a cozy canalside apartment in Amsterdam.

Tour a High-Powered Couple's Stylish SoMa Aerie

Designer Charles de Lisle brings curated style to a high-in-the-sky condominium.

Lauren Conrad Is Selling Her Pacific Palisades Home for $5.2M

She used her penchant for design to outfit it with rustic-glam style.

Mark Ruffalo Is Scoping Out This $10M UWS Townhouse

The Avengers actor recently toured a hulking 5-story brownstone.

Celebrity Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Part With Their Latest Project for $2.855M

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are known for their impeccable style in interiors and their latest flip project is no exception.

Innovation in Design Awards 2017 - Call for Entries Deadline is March 3
Designer Spotlight: DesignDot
DesignDot is a group of designers with a shared goal to provide a foundation for continued design inspiration that meets the needs of our clients, no matter what the scale of the project entails. We provide clients with a comfortable means of accessing & purchasing goods under the guidance of a trained professional. We utilize online sources & embrace current technology, quickly synthesizing ideas into a custom design plan. We value individuality & cultivate the client’s own ownership of their dwellings with passion & enthusiasm.

DesignDot (logo)
This remarkable 6 bedroom 5.2 bath 1905 home will charm you with vintage details and countless original features throughout. Exquisite leaded glass windows, oak floors, 4 fireplaces, and a splendid Porte Cocheré promise a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Generous rooms join incredible craftsmanship and transition effortlessly to 21st Century living and entertaining. Enjoy the best of every season with spectacular views over the lush gardens, secluded outdoor seating, and stone pathways. 

Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty

