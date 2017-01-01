Edit ModuleShow Tags
A Family's Summer Island Getaway
Gets a Whimsical Makeover
Tour an Airy Loft That Celebrates a Newfound Life in Mexico’s Dazzling Capital City
The Iconic House From 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' Lists for $1.695M

Shop the Look of a Contemporary Family Home

Designer Spotlight: DesignDot
DesignDot is a group of designers with a shared goal to provide a foundation for continued design inspiration that meets the needs of our clients, no matter what the scale of the project entails. We provide clients with a comfortable means of accessing & purchasing goods under the guidance of a trained professional. We utilize online sources & embrace current technology, quickly synthesizing ideas into a custom design plan. We value individuality & cultivate the client’s own ownership of their dwellings with passion & enthusiasm.

DesignDot (logo)
Properties of Note
Exquisite 6-acre 20,000 sq.ft. compound features hi-end systems, superb millwork, spacious primary home, private cottage & award-winning sportsman's barn w/performance stage, bowling alley, golf simulator & sleep accommodations for 25! Stocked pond/waterfall, pool/spa & expansive cabana; surrounded by emerald lawns & stonework.

360 & 364 Laurel Rd, New Canaan, CT
Classic stone exterior and slate roof set the stage for the uniquely beautiful Frazier Peters designed home in the sought after Tokeneke Association. Offering antique inspired details with modern amenities, this spacious home is perfect for someone who wants the very best of Darien, with the charm of an English cottage. Enjoy the lush backyard, with abundant birdlife, and patio with original brick fireplace. Conveniently located close to train, town, and elementary school.

3 East Trail, Darien, CT
This remarkable 6 bedroom 5.2 bath 1905 home will charm you with vintage details and countless original features throughout. Exquisite leaded glass windows, oak floors, 4 fireplaces, and a splendid Porte Cocheré promise a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle. Generous rooms join incredible craftsmanship and transition effortlessly to 21st Century living and entertaining. Enjoy the best of every season with spectacular views over the lush gardens, secluded outdoor seating, and stone pathways. 

516 Fowler Ave, Pelham, NY
